FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A missing child has been found safe on Friday, thanks to the teamwork of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s office K9 and the Stockbridge Police Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials said the Stockbridge Police Department contacted them to help finding a child who was reported missing overnight.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound Odin, picked up the scent of the child and helped authorities find him.

“Thanks to Odin’s incredible nose and the dedication of his handler, the child was found safely. Their teamwork and skill made all the difference in this outcome,” the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. “We couldn’t be more proud or grateful for their work today.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 helps authorities find missing child (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)