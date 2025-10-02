Georgia Forestry Commission says fall foliage beginning in North Georgia

NORTH GEORGIA — Fall color is just beginning across North Georgia, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Higher elevations are showing the earliest changes, while most lower elevations remain largely green. Early-turning trees like sourwood, dogwood, sumac, and yellow-poplar are starting to show red, orange, and yellow, officials say.

The Georgia Forestry Commission predicts a strong season overall. Normal to slightly below-average spring and summer rainfall, along with mostly dry September conditions, should support a vivid display, officials said.

Peak color is expected in late October at higher elevations and in early to mid-November in valleys and towns. A sudden cold snap could speed up peak timing, while warmer stretches may delay it.

North Central Georgia

Estimated change: 5% above 3,000 feet, 2% below. Highlights: Early color in sourwood, dogwood, sumac, and yellow-poplar. Peak: Late October in higher elevations; early to mid-November in Gainesville, Dawsonville, and Cumming.

Georgia Forestry Commission officials say, “the fall leaf-viewing season is just now commencing in the north-central region of Georgia, with minimal amounts of color change throughout the forest canopy across all elevation ranges. There are some patches of good fall color beginning to occur, especially in the highest peaks.”

Suggested outings: State Route 180 in Union County; Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway. Festivals this weekend: Cherry Log Fall Festival (Cherry Log, Oct. 4–5), Georgia Marble Festival (Jasper, Oct. 4–5), Indian Summer Festival (Suches, Oct. 4–5).

Northeast Georgia

Estimated change: 5% above 3,000 feet, 1% below. Highlights: Blackgum, dogwood, and sourwood turning; some maples blushing; streamside species yellowing. The peak is late October to early November.

Suggested outings: Richard Russell Parkway; Sky Valley and Black Rock Mountain State Park. Festivals this weekend: Foxfire Mountain Festival (Clayton, Oct. 4), Fall Festival and History Harvest (Clarkesville, Oct. 4), Oktoberfest (Helen, throughout October).

The Georgia Forestry Commission says, “only early changers are showing color.” Officials warn not to overlook the wildflowers as ”they are in full bloom with goldenrod, blue mistflower, frost aster, and yellow crownbeard among those showing off this week."

Northwest Georgia

Estimated change: 5% across elevations. Highlights: Canopy still green; some early leaf drop; maples, sweetgum, sourwood, and dogwood showing first color.

“These conditions should coincide with a relatively good season with good colors,” the Georgia Forestry Commission said. “Peak colors should arrive by the first week of November, but may be influenced by future weather conditions.”

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, the peak is the first week of November, depending on weather. Suggested outings include Hwy 136 to Lookout Mountain; Hwy 189 to Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City; Ochs Hwy/58 and Hwy 193 loop.