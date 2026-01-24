Experts warn against storing wood inside home during winter storm

ATLANTA — As you’re making your last minute preps ahead of the winter storm, there are a lot of things you could be doing. However, one thing you shouldn’t do is bring wood for your fireplace inside your home until you use it.

Home Fix-It Show host Dave Baker says in the winter, bugs that crawl up into the wood go dormant.

“Critters and bugs and things like that hibernate. They enter in your firewood and when you bring it in and the wood warms up in the fire place, those things come back to life,” he said.

He says leave it in the pile you have outside.

“Don’t stock up a bunch of firewood next to the fireplace right now. Wait until you’re going to use it, then bring it in and burn it,” Baker adds.