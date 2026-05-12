Emory launches free cooking classes focused on managing high blood pressure

STONECREST, GA — Emory Healthcare is offering free interactive teaching kitchen classes aimed at helping people manage high blood pressure.

The hands-on culinary and nutrition education classes begin Tuesday at Emory Hillandale in Stonecrest and will continue throughout the month.

Emory dietitian Taylor Fluellen said the program is focused on helping people manage hypertension in an affordable and realistic way.

“So we’re focusing on hypertension and how to manage that in an affordable, realistic, and evidence based way, just to help support disease management altogether,” Fluellen said.

Fluellen said nearly half of all U.S. adults are dealing with hypertension.

The first class is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Emory Hillandale.