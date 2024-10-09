Economists warn of possible food supply chain impacts in Georgia due to Hurricane Milton

Supply chain issues due to Hurricane Milton Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in West Florida Wednesday evening, now economists are detailing the impacts the hurricane could have on the food chain supply.

“It will disrupt not only the product coming out right now, but it could have implications long term for the ability of that region to produce oranges,” Economics Professor Roger Tutterow, Ph.D. told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

According to economists, Hurricane Milton’s high winds and subsequent flooding could cause transportation routes to be blocked, which then could delay goods and cause shortages at grocery stores.

“I’m a little concerned,” said consumer Peter Howell.

“I’m sure it will affect several things coming out of Florida,” he added.

“You’ll see prices run up when the event comes and one of the things, we worry about is consumers going into hoarding behavior,” said Professor Tutterow.

“It’s going to cause huge supply chain disruptions across different areas,” said Emory University Finance Professor, Dr. Tom Smith.

He told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington other products might be disrupted because of hurricane Milton, as well.

“A lot of companies that would have sent goods and services to Atlanta, like plywood may very well start diverting those supplies from Georgia, particularly from South Georgia to Florida,” Dr. Smith explained.

“You just have to sacrifice,” consumer Maryanne Edwards told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Edwards said though she is not looking forward to paying more for products and produce, her biggest concern is for the people of West Florida.

“It sounds like a really bad one,” Edwards said.

Economic analysts said if the citrus supply is impacted, food wholesalers will look at other place to source the product to offset a shortage.