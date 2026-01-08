Economics expert predicts record-breaking spending for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A hospitality economics expert predicts record-breaking spending for the upcoming Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Friday.

Passionate football fans will be spending money on flights, hotels, food, fun and football on Jan. 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Georgia State Assistant Professor Dr. Kyle Townsend says the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers matchup with far-flung fan bases will top last year’s Peach Bowl’s economic impact. He says it won’t be because everything costs more these days.

“Even beyond those inflationary effects, its going to be extremely well attended. We have two huge teams, fan bases that are coming from quite a ways away. It’s certainly Indiana’s bite of the apple in 70 years, and Oregon has been so close that they are chomping at the bit,” Townsend said.

Townsend predicts Atlanta will see a direct spend of $50 million from this year’s game.