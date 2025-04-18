Easter egg hunts and community events happening in metro Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — With Easter Sunday just days away, there are several Easter Egg hunts and community events happening in the metro Atlanta area soon.

Here is a list of family-friendly events happening this weekend:

Spring Festival at Central Park

WHAT: A free family-friendly event that will feature an egg scavenger hunt with more than 10,000 eggs, crafts, face painting, photo opportunities, and fun.

WHERE: The Avenue at Peachtree City, 239 City Circle in Peachtree City

WHEN: Friday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Community Egg Hunt

WHAT: The community is invited to attend the Easter Egg hunt, participate in fun games, enjoy food, beverages and more.

WHERE: 477 Windsor St. in Atlanta

WHEN: Saturday, April 19, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Hopping into Spring Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: A easter egg hunt with prizes and more.

WHERE: 1839 Turpin Rd. in Smyrna

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 at 11 a.m.

Atlanta Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: Fun-filled Easter egg hunt in Atlanta will feature food and beverages and excitement for the family to enjoy.

WHERE: 3000 Cumberland Club Dr. in Atlanta

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt @ Mason Mill Park

WHAT: The annual Easter Egg Hunt is free with registration suggested. Officials anticipate around 500 kids to attend. The event will feature crafts, balloons, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and more.

WHERE: Mason Mill Park at 1340 McConnell Dr. in Decatur

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

South Fulton Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: Officials say this is a “day for the parents and kids to get out and have fun, enjoy egg hunting, games, food, drinks and good music.” The cost is $10.

WHERE: Grant Park in South Fulton

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m.

College Park Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: This event will feature an Easter Egg Hunt, free Easter baskets, games, music, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

WHERE: 4790 Yates Rd. in College Park

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Frog Rock Brewery Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: The Frog Rock Brewing Company is set to host a fun-filled Easter Egg hunt. The event will include snacks, drinks and more.

WHERE: 2764 Broad St. in Austell

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 from 1 - 2 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt at Halidom Eatery

WHAT: Halidom Eatery is hosting what they call “the BIGGEST Easter Eggstravaganza. Attendees can enjoy festive music, food and beverages, a bouncy house, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and an Easter Egg hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs.

WHERE: 1341 Moreland Ave. in Atlanta

WHEN: Sunday, April 20 from 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

10K Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: A Glow-In-The-Dark Egg Hunt presented by Shape Church.

WHERE: Burgess Elementary School, 480 Clifton St. in Atlanta

WHEN: Sunday, April 20 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT: The egg hunt begins at 10 AM with divided age groups taking turns to search for eggs. There is also a bouncy house, music, games and more for the whole family to enjoy.

WHERE: 2650 North Druid Hills Rd. in Atlanta

WHEN: Sunday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

