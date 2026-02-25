Eagles to bring ‘The Long Goodbye, Act III’ tour to Atlanta

The EAGLES have announced “The Long Goodbye, Act III” tour with three stadium dates including a stop in Atlanta at Truist Park on May 5, 2026.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – are welcoming GRAMMY Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band as special guests to the show.

Fans who want to participate in the Eagles Artist Presale should register at eagles.com by Monday, March 2 at 10 am. The artist presale will begin on March 3 at 10am.

Additional presale opportunities start on March 5 at 10AM.

In January 2026, the Eagles became the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Additionally, the band’s legendary album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.