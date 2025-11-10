Drivers urged to use caution as deer mating season peaks across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — State officials are warning drivers to be extra cautious on the roads this week as deer activity reaches its seasonal peak across several metro Atlanta counties.

According to data compiled by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and University of Georgia researchers, motorists in Cherokee, Coweta, Fulton, Fayette, Gwinnett, and Hall counties face a higher risk of deer collisions this week.

The analysis shows the peak of the deer “rut” season, when deer are most active during breeding, is expected between November 10 and November 16.

Officials note that deer breeding season typically continues into December, meaning drivers should remain alert, especially during early morning and evening hours when deer are most likely to cross roadways.