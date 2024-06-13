Demolition day set for major metro Atlanta mall

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major metro Atlanta mall will be no more, starting in two weeks.

Demolition day for North DeKalb Mall, formerly Market Square, is set to begin on June 26.

Developers are turning the property into Lulah Hills, a 73-acre mixed-use destination with 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multi-family units, 100 townhomes, a 150-room hotel and a trail connecting to Emory University.

“Lulah Hills will be intentionally convenient and casual—ideal for a relaxed family outing, the long-overdue date night or a morning cup of coffee. This place will once again enrich community through innovative design, thoughtful curation and active engagement, just as it was known for almost 60 years ago,” developers said. “We look forward to our continued partnership with DeKalb County, Decide DeKalb and this community.”

North DeKalb Mall was the first fully-enclosed mall in Atlanta and opened in 1965.

The initial phases of the project are planned to be completed by 2025.

