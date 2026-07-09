Delta now offering cheaper first-class tickets

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is introducing a lower-cost way for travelers to book seats in its premium cabins. The new premium basic fares became available Wednesday.

The airline has expanded its basic fare options to include Delta First, Delta Premium Select and Delta One.

Passengers who choose the new fares will still sit in the same premium cabins and receive the same onboard service, but at a lower cost. In exchange, travelers give up several benefits that typically come with premium tickets.

Those restrictions include seat assignments after check-in, fewer checked bag benefits, a lower mileage earning rate, and fees for changes or cancellations.

Basic fare passengers also are not eligible for complimentary or paid upgrades or same-day confirmed or standby travel changes.

Delta previously introduced basic economy fares and expanded the option to Delta Comfort last year.

Passengers traveling on a Basic Business ticket will continue to have access to Delta One Lounge and Delta Sky Club locations for travel through January 18, 2027, as customers transition to the new fare options.

Bloomberg’s Tom Busby contributed to this story.