Delta expanding first-class seating on select planes

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will launch a new, larger Delta First cabin on some of its aircraft this summer.

The airline said the new configuration will include 44 premium recliner seats. That is more than double the typical number of seats found in standard Delta First cabins.

The seats will eventually lie flat for sleeping on long flights.

Delta said the updated cabin is designed to meet growing demand for premium seating on popular transcontinental routes.

The updated cabin will debut in May, with full operations beginning in June.