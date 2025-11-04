Delta Air Lines unveils “Distinctly Delta” new employee uniforms

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines employees will soon be wearing new uniforms.

Called “Distinctly Delta,” the uniform collection is styled by Land’s End.

They are designed for comfort and performance with real-world conditions in mind— from below-wing teams in extreme weather and flight attendants crossing climates in a single shift, to airport customer service team members going from gate to aircraft and back again.

Delta will enter the wear-testing phase of the Distinctly Delta Uniform Collection by summer 2026, with all employees clothed in the new collection in 2027.

Delta is also working with Missoni, the renowned Italian fashion house, to design a selection of refined accessories — including scarves, ties, and pocket squares — that complement the onboard experience.

Iconic pieces from current and past collections were reimagined, and not replaced. For example, the airline is bringing back a standout piece — the iconic wrap dress.

First introduced in the early 2000s, the wrap dress quickly became an employee and customer favorite and now returns with Distinctly Delta updates.