Decatur completes $8.5 million square makeover ahead of World Cup watch parties

DEACTUR, GA — The City of Decatur has completed its transformation of Decatur Square just in time for the start of World Cup festivities.

The $8.5 million project includes new turf, a playground, public restrooms, a new performance stage and an expansion of the city’s greenspace.

“The community’s vision was for a renovated, transformed downtown area,” said City Manager Andrea Arnold.

Arnold said the redesigned square is more functional than before.

“Previously there was a band stand right in the middle of the square and that has been removed and replaced by the new state of the art performance stage,” Arnold said.

The project also added a children’s play area and expanded greenspace along North McDonough to accommodate more visitors.

“A redo of turf up on the square, and then the new addition of a kids play area,” Arnold said.

City officials say the upgraded square is ready to host free World Cup watch parties throughout the summer. Watch parties will begin Thursday and include live music before and after each match.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.