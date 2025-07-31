Cursive writing makes a comeback in Georgia classrooms

An old school skill is coming back to Georgia classrooms this year, as cursive writing becomes a required part of English Language Arts instruction for the first time in two decades.

At Robert Shaw Traditional Theme School in DeKalb County, Principal Dr. Kim Williams says the revival of cursive writing is being met with enthusiasm and results. Her third through fifth grade students began learning the skill last spring and quickly embraced the challenge.

“They were just excited, coming down the hallways to show you that they could write in cursive. Beautiful penmanship, beautiful,” Williams said.

The statewide shift means students across Georgia will now practice cursive as part of their regular coursework. Williams believes it’s about more than handwriting, she says cursive strengthens literacy, fine motor skills, and historical understanding.

“This is more than just a skill,” she said. “So many important documents are written in cursive. As we create global citizens and well-rounded students, they need to be able to not only sign their names, but also read these documents.”

Robert Shaw’s dedication to handwriting instruction earned the school the “Ribbon of Distinction” under Georgia’s new John Hancock Awards, a program that recognizes excellence in cursive literacy and instruction.

Williams says her school used historical texts, like the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, as writing templates to show students the real-world value of reading and writing cursive.

As metro Atlanta schools reopen, students are once again picking up their pencils and writing in loops.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story