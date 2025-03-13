Crime Stoppers of Atlanta bumps standard cash reward up to $5K

ATLANTA, GA — Hoping to get more tips from the public that will lead to arrests of those involved in criminal activity, for the first time in 20 years, Crime Stoppers of Atlanta is increasing the cash reward it offers from $2,000 to $5,000 dollars.

Sgt. Travis Williams, Director of Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, says by increasing the standard reward, they are sending a clear message about the power of information in making our streets safer.

“For nearly two decades, Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has been a critical resource in solving crimes and bringing justice to victims,” said Sgt. Travis Williams, Director of Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department liaison. “By increasing the standard reward, we are sending a clear message: we value community engagement and recognize the power of information in making our streets safer.”

Crime Stoppers operates as a fully anonymous tip line, allowing individuals to provide information without fear of retaliation. Citizens can submit information 24/7 through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), via the CSGA Tips mobile app (P3 Tips in app store and Google Play), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or text CSGA to 738477.

“Crime Stoppers has been a critical tool in helping law enforcement agencies across Georgia solve crimes,” said Nikki Glanton, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at the Atlanta Police Foundation, the nonprofit that raises funds for the reward pool. “By increasing the standard reward, we hope to encourage more people to step forward anonymously. It takes all of us—residents, businesses, media, and law enforcement—working together to protect our communities, schools, and families.”