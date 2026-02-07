Community gathers for celebration of life for Gwinnett County police officer fatally shot

Officer Pradeep Tamang was shot last weekend while investigating a fraud complaint. Master police officer David Reed was also critically injured in the shooting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Family, friends, and members of the law enforcement community gathered Saturday to honor Gwinnett County Police Officer Pradeep Tamang, who was killed in a shooting last weekend at a Stone Mountain hotel.

The celebration of life took place at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville. A procession followed the service from the church to Tim Stewart Funeral Home, including the hearse, family members, Gwinnett County Police personnel, and other law enforcement officials. Members of the community lined the route to pay their respects.

Officer Melissa Sheridan spoke during the service. She said she was in class 121 with Tamang and he made training fun.

“I remember walking into the annex on our first day and Tamang just beaming with excitement about this journey we agreed to embark on with his crazy hair and his sideway smirk that always seemed to get him, I should say us, in trouble more than once,” Sheridan said.

“This is a terrible loss for our department and the community,” Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said during a recent vigil, urging officers to honor their fallen colleague by continuing to serve. “The way that you honor them is by showing up and providing the services that only we can provide.”

Governor Brian Kemp ordered flags at the State Capitol and in Gwinnett County to be flown at half-staff Saturday in recognition of Officer Tamang’s service.

The shooting also left Master Police Officer David M. Reed hospitalized, and members of the community have continued to offer support for his recovery. A vigil was held earlier this week in Duluth to remember Officer Tamang and to support Officer Reed.

The Gwinnett County Police Department asked residents to keep Officer Tamang’s family, friends, and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss.

Officers who worked with Tamang say he lived with purpose, ambition and heart.