Cobb County residents asked to help shape the future of the county

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County leaders are asking residents to help shape the county’s future as work begins on a comprehensive plan that will guide growth over the next two decades.

The Atlanta Regional Commission estimates Cobb County’s population will grow by 19% by 2050. Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said county leaders want to hear what residents see as the community’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We want to be sure that we’re hearing from all Cobb County residents, we have a diverse population here in Cobb County,” Guinn said.

“Really thinking about what are some of the issues that our residents see currently in Cobb County that they think needs to be addressed, and also for the good things we want to be sure that we preserve,” Guinn added.

Guinn said the county is planning several in-person and virtual public input meetings throughout the rest of the year.

“These county residents, these are people who’ve invested and made their homes here, who are raising their families here, so we certainly want to be sure that they have the opportunity to participate in the process to learn about and to share what their needs of Cobb County are,” Guinn said.

She said the comprehensive plan is designed to anticipate the county’s future needs.

“So we’re thinking about what does Cobb County look like in 2050,” Guinn said.

“Just really trying to anticipate what kind of housing, jobs, and land use we’ll need to support that growing population,” Guinn said.

Tuesday’s public meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Tim D. Lee Senior Center in East Cobb.

County leaders hope to present the completed comprehensive plan to county commissioners by next summer.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.