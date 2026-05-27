Cobb County reaches proposed agreement to provide services for new city

COBB COUNTY, GA — The City of Mableton and Cobb County have reached a proposed agreement to provide several services for residents as the city continues to move forward.

The agreement addresses services including police protection, stormwater management and Department of Transportation work inside the city.

According to a release from county chair Lisa Cupid, the agreement is intended to provide stability and avoid disruptions for residents.

Michael Owens said the agreement marks a major step for the city.

“This is one of those milestone moments, every step we take sets a new precedent for this city,” Owens said.

Owens said the county would continue handling several major services for city residents.

“Which covers the basic law enforcement duties and then DOT which is mainly about fixing pot holes, ensuring that we reservicing roads and the infrastructure, and then the last one is storm water which is actually dealing with storm water runoff,” Owens said.

Owens said the process has also been a learning experience for both the city and county.

“This is the first time that the county has had a new city,” Owens said.

Owens said city leaders are continuing to evaluate what works best for residents moving forward.

“Structurally we’re having to continue to look at what models worked best and how do we do things that benefit not just the metro area, but the county and the 80 thousand residents that live here in the city of Mableton. I’m proud that we’ve gotten to this point,” Owens said.

The agreement still must be approved by both city and county lawmakers.