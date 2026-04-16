City leaders celebrate opening of new southeast segment of Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA — Runners, bikers and walkers will now have access to a new stretch of the Atlanta Beltline following the completion of a 1.2-mile segment of the southeast trail this week.

Atlanta Beltline officials say the full 2.5-mile southeast corridor extends from the Krog Street Tunnel to Boulevard Southeast.

The new segment is part of a larger effort to expand the Beltline network across the city.

A celebration was held for the opening, led in part by the band from nearby Maynard Jackson High School.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the expansion continues to bring the city closer together.

“Each new mile of the Beltline brings Atlanta closer together,” Dickens said. “Linking our neighborhoods together, jobs, and our schools across what used to divide us.”

Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs said the project focuses on accessibility and community connection.

“This is about accessibility. This is about community,” Higgs said. “When we talk about the Beltline, it is really about community at the end of the day.”

Officials say the trail was designed by Kimley-Horn and constructed by Reeves Young.

In October 2025, the newest segment of the Atlanta Beltline opened. The section, which is a part of the Northwest Trail, runs from Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road to Elaine Avenue.

Officials say more than 14 miles of the Beltline are now complete, with a goal of completing nearly 18 miles finished ahead of the World Cup.