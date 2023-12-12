Check out these incredible free Christmas light displays in your area

ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright – especially when it comes to holiday light displays.

There are tons of Christmas light displays to see across metro Atlanta, whether it be at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Six Flags, or the Chinese lantern display at Zoo Atlanta. But if you have a large family, it could get costly.

Well, we have found some amazing walk-thru and drive-thru displays that people have set up in their own neighborhoods.

From light-covered bridges to dancing snowmen, the winter wonderland along Fontaine Circle in Decatur is a must.

“Every year this family turns their home into a Holiday spectacular and opens it for anyone in the community for free,” said Joel Carrick, who posted a walk-thru video on his Instagram page of the display. “You can walk through the circle pathway in the yard and the amazing lady behind the lights display will even open her front door and give candy to the kids.”

Needless to say, it takes a lot to put on displays like this, so donations are appreciated.

In Duluth, head to Mockingbird Circle to check out the local Christmas House. You can visit their Facebook page for more details on their light display.

In Fayetteville, the Gaddy Family has put together a magical holiday display despite losing some of their decoration after one of their barns was hit with lightning and caught fire in August.

“This is our life, and we love it that way,” said Gwen Gaddy, who along with her husband, Mike, dress up their property on Sandy Creek Road with a spectacle of lights and decorations.

They told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the community has come together to help them replace many of the decorations that were lost in the fire.

In Kennesaw, “Lights of Joy” will take your breath away.

“Lights Of Joy is one of the biggest and best Christmas light displays I’ve ever been to and it’s completely free to walk through. With over a million lights it’s definitely worth checking out this year,” Carrick said.

You can find this display along Ben King Road in Kennesaw.

In Roswell, checkout the Fox Family Christmas Lights display.

“This light show features thousands of lights, music, two snow machines and homemade animated features. Listen to a synchronized playlist with ‘Amazing Grace,’ ‘Let It Snow’ and more on 88.3 FM,” Atlantaparent.com said.

In Stone Mountain, head to Smokerise Summit for a massive lights display you can either drive-by and see or get out and enjoy.

In Hiram, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- even with real snow. The Portland Family Christmas Lights display along Valley Drive features massive blowup displays, tons of lights and they even kick on a snow machine on some nights to give that authentic Christmas feel.





