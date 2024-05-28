Metro Atlanta park to close for 14 months for $12.8 million revitalization project

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A multi-million dollar renovation and revitalization project will close a DeKalb County public park for more than a year. The closure starts Tuesday.

According to the City of Chamblee, Dresden Park will close for 14 months as crews work to revitalize the 24-acre park with artificially turfed rectangular fields, a multi-use field, tennis courts, a dog park, a large playground, new walking trail, a concessions building, restrooms, a community center, pavilion, parking lot, lighting and a terraced seating area.

Officials said Integrated Construction and Nobility, Inc. was hired for construction.

While the park is closed, Chamblee officials said they are encouraging residents to visit other parks in the city to get their “outdoor dose of fresh air, exercise and family picnics.”

The Chamblee City Council first approved the use of nearly $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to perform the renovations at Dresden Park in early 2022.

The total cost for renovations drew in another $2 million in 2024 after the council approved a larger community building, bringing the total project to $12.8 million.

“Construction is expected to take 14 months, during which time contracted programming typically held at Dresden will be moved to Keswick Park and other privately owned field locations”, said Parks, Recreation and Arts Director, Jodie Gilfillan. “We understand this isn’t ideal but believe once the park re-opens citizens will be elated with the changes.”

The city said the projected project timeline is:

February- Approval of construction contract

March- Groundbreaking and demolition

April 2024-April 2025- Construction

May 2025- Ribbon cutting/grand opening

“ARPA funding was likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mayor Brian Mock. “It was important to us to see these funds spent in a way that would improve the quality of life in an underserved area for decades to come. The park being closed will be an inconvenience in the short term, but it will reemerge as the crown jewel of the neighborhood. Our kids deserve the best, and we intend to deliver facilities second to none.”



