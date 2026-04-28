CDC study finds high blood pressure common among younger post 9/11 veterans

ATLANTA — A new study from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high blood pressure is common among younger post-September 11 veterans.

Researchers said the study is among the first to examine high blood pressure in this group, with an average age of 33.

The CDC’s Tiffany Chang said men were more likely to have high blood pressure than women. However, Chang said women were more likely to have their condition go undiagnosed.

“We know that the earlier that high blood pressure is prevented, recognized and treated, the earlier that individual can take to lead a heart healthy lifestyle,” Chang said.

Officials said managing high blood pressure is key to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Chang said veterans also face higher rates of risk factors, including post-traumatic stress disorder and direct combat exposure.

She said those factors can increase the likelihood of developing high blood pressure at a younger age.

Chang added that early prevention and detection are critical to improving long-term health outcomes for veterans.