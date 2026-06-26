Brookhaven approves $1.5M land purchase for future park space

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven leaders approved the purchase of nearly one acre of land that will be used for future park space along a busy corridor in the city.

The Brookhaven City Council approved $1.5 million to purchase a 0.95 acre property at 1277 Goodwin Road near the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and E. Roxboro Road.

City officials said the purchase is being supported by a $1 million donation from the Gebbia Family Foundation, with the remaining cost funded through the Special Service District.

Mayor Pro Tem and District 4 representative John Funny said the acquisition creates an opportunity to expand community greenspace.

“We are grateful for Joe Gebbia’s continued collaboration and generosity in helping make this opportunity possible,” Funny said. “Joe has long demonstrated a deep commitment to expanding parks and recreational opportunities for Brookhaven residents, especially here in District 4.”

Officials said Gebbia served on the City Council for 10 years beginning with Brookhaven’s incorporation in 2012.

“I have always had my eye on this property in my Council District because of its tremendous potential to become a unifying community space,” Gebbia said. “My hope is that this future park will bring joy and lasting memories to Brookhaven families, just as it was my pleasure to serve them during my time on the City Council.”

Funny called the contribution a meaningful investment in Brookhaven’s future.

“This contribution is a meaningful investment in our community’s future, and he is truly investing in the quality of life in Brookhaven with additional park greenspace,” Funny said.

City officials have not announced a timeline for construction of the future park.