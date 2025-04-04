Braves return to Truist Park tonight for home opener amid winless start

Truist Park (Brett Davis/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park tonight for their long awaited home opener, looking to rebound from a rough start to the 2025 season.

The Braves are currently the only winless team in Major League Baseball, entering tonight’s matchup with the Miami Marlins after being swept in back-to-back road series; a four-game set against the San Diego Padres followed by three straight losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It marks Atlanta’s worst season start since 1988.

The Braves will open a three-game series against the Marlins, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Truist Park.

Fans and players alike are hoping a return to home turf will help spark a much-needed turnaround.

