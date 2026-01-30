Braves Fest 2026 canceled due to weekend weather storm

COBB COUNTY, GA — The wintry weekend weather is forcing the cancellation of Saturday’s Braves’ Fest at Truist Park.

The annual free event is a fan-favorite that includes autograph sessions, live entertainment, and interactive experiences.

The team announced the decision out of “abundance of caution” but did not indicate plans for to reschedule.

“Braves Country is vast and we were very excited to celebrate with the more than 76,000 fans who had claimed tickets for the event. However, given the anticipated impact throughout our region, we want to ensure the safety of our fans who were planning to travel from near and far for the event,”

A crowd of more than 75,000 people was expected.