Boil water advisory issued for parts of Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Henry County following what officials described as an operations issue at a water treatment facility.

The advisory includes all areas generally south of Turner Church Road, Honey Creek Road and Snapping Shoals Road, and all areas generally east of Interstate 75.

Henry County officials said they are conducting the required water quality testing before the advisory can be lifted.

Customers in the affected areas are also being asked to conserve water and avoid outdoor watering until the advisory is lifted.