Autonomous busses are rolling out to metro Atlanta community

COBB COUNTY, GA — There will soon be driverless buses rolling in one Cobb County community.

Thanks to a $6.6M federal grant, Kim Menefee Executive Director of the Cumberland Community Improvement District says the Cumberland Autonomous Mobility Network is a major step forward in local transportation options.

“It’s part of a larger project, adding walking and biking trails into the district, just to add continued connectivity and mobility to those that work, live, and visit the district,” explains Menefee.

The fleet will be made up of eight driverless shuttles carrying up to 15 passengers at a time at a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour.

The program will be run through Cobb Linc and they hope to launch the free shuttle service in 2027.

It will be the first autonomous public transit network in Georgia.