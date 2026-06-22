Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival gets an extra day after overwhelming turnout

Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — More than 250,000 fans have visited Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival during its first 10 days of operation, according to event organizers.

The festival, located at Centennial Olympic Park near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has exceeded expectations, officials said, as Atlanta continues to host World Cup events.

Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta FIFA World Cup Host Committee, said it is exciting to see so many visitors come together while experiencing what makes Atlanta and Georgia unique.

He said more than 250,000 fans have already experienced what makes Atlanta a world-class host destination and that organizers are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors during the remainder of the tournament.

One Atlanta resident attending the festival said, “I love it, I was born and raised here, I haven’t seen this much excitement really in the city of Atlanta in a very long time and so I’m loving it.”

Another metro Atlanta fan explained why she attended the event, saying, “I want to be part of the fun and action so I came out to get to enjoy some of the fans energies.”

Officials also announced the festival will add an extra day on June 25, allowing fans to watch the U.S. men’s team play Turkey in its group-stage finale.

The festival will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight and will feature food, music, cultural programming and a large-screen viewing of the match.