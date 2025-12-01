Atlanta zip code ranked among top 10 places in the nation to move to

Atlanta Skyline at night (Scott Flynn)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — An Atlanta zip code has been ranked as among top 10 places in the nation to move to, according to the Hottest Zip Codes Report for 2025 by Moving Place.

The report finds zip code 30346 in northern Atlanta ranked No. 9 for its appeal for workers who prefer proximity to Atlanta’s northern business hubs including Perimeter Center and other major office parks.

The area also offers easy access to high-end shopping.

“Its easy access to high-end shopping like Perimeter Mall also makes it a convenient choice for young professionals who want gyms, restaurants, and entertainment at their fingertips without living downtown,” the report says.

The report finds the population in the zip code 30346 has more than 4,900 residents.

