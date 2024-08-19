‘Atlanta saved my life:’ Actor Jamie Foxx gives props to ATL after health scare

Jamie Foxx speaks LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Jamie Foxx accepts the Producers Award onstage during the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. He recently shared more details about his health scare last year. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images) (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Actor Jamie Foxx credits Atlanta for saving his life.

The actor, who was hospitalized in Atlanta in April 2023 after experiencing a bad headache, released a new video on social media Monday.

In the video, Foxx appears to be visiting a local gym and talking to a group of people.

“Atlanta saved my life, because I was here when it happened,” Foxx says to a handful of people gathered around him. “That’s why I said, ‘Atlanta saved me.’ If I’d have been anywhere else...”

Foxx has yet to reveal his official diagnosis or where his medical emergency happened but has said in earlier interviews that he was “gone for 20 days” and doesn’t remember anything.

In the new video, Foxx promises to find an Atlanta room to perform in and tell the story of what happened to him in his own way.

After the initial headache, Foxx spent a few weeks in the hospital in Atlanta before he moved to a rehab facility in Chicago and was released in May.

Foxx returned to Atlanta to finish filming “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott. Netflix expects to release the film on Nov. 15, 2024.