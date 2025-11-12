Atlanta ranks among best cities in U.S. to celebrate Thanksgiving

Downtown Atlanta
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta is one of the best places in the country to celebrate Thanksgiving, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The city ranks second overall on the list, which compares the 100 largest U.S. cities based on factors such as weather, cost of food, and flight delays.

Atlanta also claimed the top spot for celebrations and traditions, thanks to its wide range of holiday events, parades, and community activities. The report notes the city also scores high for volunteer and charity opportunities, giving residents and visitors plenty of ways to give back during the holiday season.

San Antonio ranks first overall, while four of the top ten cities on the list are located in Texas.

