Atlanta Public Schools launches accelerated literacy program at four elementary schools

ATLANTA — Four Atlanta Public Schools elementary schools are launching a new program aimed at accelerating foundational reading skills for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

Atlanta Public Schools is the only district in Georgia using the Accelerated Literacy Model, which includes additional teacher training and more staff in each classroom.

Hutchinson Elementary School Principal Melissa St. Joy says her school applied to participate in the program to give teachers additional tools to support student learning.

“Although we thought we had all the things in our teacher tool belt when we graduated from school, I felt like there was something we were possibly missing,” St. Joy said.

St. Joy says students at her school have shown growth, but the district wanted to improve reading proficiency.

“My kids have made tremendous growth, however we didn’t see that growth transferring to their proficiency,” St. Joy said.

The program also encourages parents to play an active role in helping children develop reading skills by reading with them every day.

“On the simplest level I would tell parents to make sure that they are reading with their kids 20 minutes everyday,” St. Joy said.

She says parents can also set an example by making reading part of their own daily routine.

“As adults we are the model, so when we’re telling our kids to read I think as grownups we need to power off and make sure we’re reading too,” St. Joy said.

St. Joy says the program is designed to help ensure students receive consistent literacy instruction, particularly those who change schools during the school year.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.