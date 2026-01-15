Atlanta Public Schools to give away free groceries in honor of Dr. King’s birthday

ATLANTA — January 15, 2026 marks what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 97th birthday, and Atlanta Public Schools is marking the occasion by providing free groceries to families in need.

The district will host a grocery giveaway Thursday afternoon at the Atlanta Public Schools Student and Family Support Hub on Thomas Cole Jr. Way. The drive-thru event begins at 4 p.m. and will include fresh meals and produce.

APS program director Keith Glass says supporting students and their families remains a priority for the district.

“Even though SNAP benefits may be back, there’s always a gap there for us to do more,” Glass said.

The district expects to serve at least 300 residents and families. Glass says APS has held recurring grocery giveaway events since the summer to help address food insecurity.

“When the government shutdown and SNAP benefits were cut, a lot of our families reached out as they were experiencing not being able to provide for their students,” Glass said.

What makes this event different, according to Glass, is the timing. The giveaway will run into the evening to make it easier for working families to attend. The event is also being held in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Power as part of the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday.

“Good quality meals, putting groceries into vehicles ready to serve all of the APS families and the city of Atlanta residents,” Glass said.

Atlanta Public Schools says it plans to continue hosting grocery giveaways as part of its efforts to support families across the city.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.