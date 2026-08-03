Atlanta mayor highlights education, youth safety as students return to school

ATLANTA — More than a dozen metro Atlanta school districts returned to class Monday, including Atlanta Public Schools.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is proud of the work the city has done to help provide students with a quality education.

“The sky’s the limit for these, so many people are all over the place with what they want to be. I think that’s an amazing thing to have that much choice,” Dickens said.

Dickens says the city will continue focusing on reducing crime and violent conflicts involving young people as students head back to the classroom.