Atlanta looks to expand use of AI in city services

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are considering the creation of a permanent Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board following a year-long evaluation by the city’s Artificial Intelligence Commission.

The commission, which included city officials, technology experts, academics and industry leaders, recently released its final recommendations for what it described as the responsible, transparent and innovative use of AI within city government.

Senior Technology Advisor Donnie Beamer said the city wants to be a leader in applied artificial intelligence.

“Going forward we’re going to continue on this journey to move Atlanta forward with these technologies,” Beamer said.

Beamer said Atlanta is well-positioned to take advantage of emerging technology.

“80% of the Fortune 500 is represented here across the skyline, and so whatever use case there is, there’s somebody here that can make the most of it,” Beamer said.

One of the commission’s key recommendations focuses on workforce readiness and training.

“There’s a tool for every butcher, baker, candlestick maker, to make you a little more effective, and so what we hope to do for citizens here in Atlanta is help you get in front of those,” Beamer said.

City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland has introduced legislation that would establish a permanent AI Advisory Board.

“To promote ethical safeguards, support workforce preparedness, and help us serve residents and businesses more effectively and efficiently and figure out ways AI might be able to help us do that,” Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland said artificial intelligence presents both opportunities and challenges.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live and work, and I think that presents a lot of opportunities and challenges,” he said.

Under the proposal, the advisory board would meet quarterly to review developments and help guide future conversations about artificial intelligence in city government.

Beamer said AI is already being used to improve city services.

“If you need a pothole fix, or they missed your garbage pickup, we are using things like AI to help with that experience. There are many places where you’re going to appreciate AI being in place,” Beamer said.

Commission recommendations also include service delivery, workforce training and best practices for the use of artificial intelligence within the city.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.