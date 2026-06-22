Atlanta embraces the rise of vertical filmmaking

ATLANTA — A new style of filmmaking is gaining momentum in Atlanta as interest grows in microdramas, also known as vertical films.

The format is designed to fit a cellphone screen and typically features episodes lasting between 60 and 90 seconds.

“Every episode is 60 to 90 seconds, the goal is to keep the audience watching,” Atlanta filmmaker Marquelle Young said.

Young said vertical films have become a growing part of the industry as traditional film production has slowed in Georgia.

“It’s kind of a response but in a way it’s an evolution of being able to adapt to the fact that Marvel has gone,” Young said.

Young said the shorter format allows filmmakers to produce projects more quickly and with smaller budgets.

“We’ve got lower budgets but we can do two projects in two weeks,” Young said.

According to Young, the growth of microdramas is creating opportunities beyond actors, helping people who provide services to film productions.

“It’s the folks that rent out gear right, it’s the caterers, it’s all of these folks that are also suffering from the lack of work here,” Young said.

Young said the format also creates opportunities for a wider range of stories.

“There is now space for diversity and not just in front and behind the camera but also in the storytelling aspect,” Young said.

She added that the shift to vertical filmmaking is a natural progression in technology.

“You don’t lose creativity, it just adapts and evolves and it makes it really exciting,” Young said.

Atlanta’s first vertical film festival is scheduled for August.