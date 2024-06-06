Atlanta City Council funds fresh food, grocery store initiative to end food deserts

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has approved funding to fight the city’s low access to fresh food and grocery options through an initiative and partnership with Invest Atlanta.

According to the city council, $6 million is being transferred to the Invest Atlanta Grocery and Fresh Food Providers Initiative to build more access to fresh food in low-income and low-access Atlanta neighborhoods.

Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet said the move was in response to an ongoing effort to improve access to healthier food in Atlanta communities.

“Four years ago, research showed that a quarter of Atlanta residents did not have access to affordable, fresh food,” Overstreet said in a statement. “Overcoming the prolonged disinvestment that has resulted in a highly recognizable deficiency of grocery stores and fresh food options in parts of Atlanta requires a concerted effort. This is critical to ensure the viability and resurgence of neighborhoods and the well-being of their residents and businesses.”

With the funds transfer to the initiative, Invest Atlanta will be able to build grocery stores in local food deserts, or areas with little or no access to grocery stores and fresh food.

The nonprofit said its grocery program is focused on incentivizing grocery supermarkets to come to the city and to retain and expand and strengthen the existing healthy food businesses already in Atlanta.

However, Overstreet noted that improving access to these resources isn’t always easy or economical.

“Increasing food access in historically underserved areas has proven challenging. Consultations with market analysts have determined that attracting traditional grocery operators and fresh food delivery providers to underserved areas is not financially feasible without significant public subsidy,” Overstreet said.

