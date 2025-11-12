Atlanta celebrates major milestone in Midtown’s Juniper Complete Street Project

ATLANTA — After more than two years of construction, Atlanta officials are marking the “substantial completion” of the Juniper Complete Street Project in Midtown.

The one-mile corridor has been fully resurfaced and re-striped with new protected bike lanes, wider sidewalks, street trees, and upgraded lighting. The improvements aim to make the area safer and more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians.

Other upgrades include modernized traffic signals, new recycling bins, and planters designed to absorb rainwater to help with stormwater management.

City officials say while the major construction is complete, a few finishing touches will continue through early December.