Atlanta Boat Show returns to Georgia World Congress Center

More photos of the Atlanta Boat Show. It's scheduled to return to Atlanta Jan. 8-11, 2025.

ATLANTA — Warm weather is arriving just in time for the start of the Atlanta Boat Show at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Show manager Courtney Erhardt says the event offers something for everyone, from first-time boaters to experienced captains.

“There’s lots of activities for families,” Erhardt said. “They have a kids zone, there’s boating, there’s kayaking, we have gear, accessories, anything you might need for your boat.”

The show is also hosting “Boating 101” sessions designed to help newcomers prepare before heading out on the water.

“Basically everything you need to learn before you actually pack your cooler and get on the boat — just little things that you might forget: did I gas up? Did I check my life jackets,” Erhardt said.

In addition to educational sessions, the show features live fishing demonstrations, including a large tank with live bass, along with opportunities to shop for boating gear and accessories.

The Atlanta Boat Show runs through Sunday.