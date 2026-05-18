Asteroid expected to make a close pass by Earth

Asteroid FILE PHOTO: An asteroid (Ignatiev/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Astronomers are calling it a “close shave” as an asteroid the size of four 18-wheelers is expected to pass close to Earth Monday afternoon.

Scientists say the asteroid will fly by the planet around 4 p.m. and is expected to come within about 19,000 miles of Earth, or roughly a quarter of the distance to the moon.

Scientists also say there is a zero-percent chance the asteroid will impact Earth’s surface.

The asteroid will not be visible to the naked eye, but astronomers say people using a small telescope may be able to spot it.

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