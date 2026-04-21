Artists take to Atlanta streets for Olmsted Plein Air Invitational

ATLANTA — More than two dozen artists from around the country are taking to the streets of Atlanta this week for the 12th annual Olmsted Plein Air Invitational.

The event features 30 invited artists painting outdoors across the city, following in the tradition of painters like Monet, Cezanne and Van Gogh.

Organizer Phil Cuthbertson said the artists are experienced at working quickly in outdoor settings.

“These are prolific painters, and they have learned to paint efficiently and quickly, and some of these painters produce up to two to three paintings a day,” Cuthbertson said.

The idea for the event came from a walk through Olmsted Linear Park in Druid Hills, designed by the famed landscape architect.

Artists, including Donna Biggee of Snellville, are creating multiple paintings of the city throughout the week.

“I feel so privileged and honored to be a part of this,” Biggee said.

Visitors can take part in a two-hour painting competition or view the artwork at the exhibition gallery at Atlantic Station.

The event runs through Sunday, April 26.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.