Alpharetta Police Department looking to hire with major sign-on bonus

ALPHARETTA, GA — The Alpharetta Police Department is looking to hire experienced officers and is offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus to certified applicants.

Lieutenant Jason Carter says the department is specifically looking for officers with at least three years of experience.

“We’re looking for certified officers with experience, people that have done the job at least three years or more, people that are well-rounded that want to come out and serve the community, that puts others before themselves,” Carter said.

Carter says the department has several vacancies and is offering competitive pay and benefits in addition to the sign-on bonus.

“If you’re a certified officer, and you are actually good and you don’t have any baggage in your background, we’re going to give you a $20,000 sign-on bonus,” Carter said.

The department says it believes there are officers across the state looking to relocate or find a different work environment.

“Right now we’ve got thousands of officers throughout the state, there’s always somebody that wants to relocate, or just wants a better environment. Alpharetta offers a fantastic work environment, and it’s just a great place to be,” Carter said.

Anyone interested in applying with the Alpharetta Police Department can apply online.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.