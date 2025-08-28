AJC to end print edition, going fully digital in 2026

ATLANTA — After more than a century and a half in print, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will stop publishing a printed newspaper at the end of this year and transition fully to digital platforms.

The final print edition will be published December 31, 2025, marking the end of a 157-year era for Georgia’s largest newspaper. Beginning in 2026, the AJC will operate entirely as a digital news organization.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the paper’s leadership said in an announcement to readers. “For many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth or scrambling eggs. But we cannot allow that to hold us back.”

Officials said the shift reflects changing reader habits, with far more people now engaging with the AJC’s digital products than its print edition. The move also supports Cox Enterprises’ sustainability goals by eliminating printing presses, delivery trucks, and polybags while saving water, trees, and reducing carbon emissions.

The AJC says it will continue its focus on “essential, factual reporting” while investing in new ways to deliver journalism. A redesigned mobile app will launch later this year, featuring news, opinion, podcasts, newsletters, videos, and eventually live event programming and membership perks. Readers who enjoy the traditional print layout will still be able to access a digital “ePaper” through the app and website.

The AJC, owned by Cox Enterprises since 1939, emphasized that its editorial independence and investment in local journalism will remain unchanged.

“Atlanta is one of the most dynamic cities in one of the most consequential states in one of the most unique parts of the country,” the announcement said. “Our community needs a news outlet willing to adapt to a significant moment in history and to write the first draft.”

Print subscribers will receive additional details by email and mail in the coming days.