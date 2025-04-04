After Friday, it’ll cost you more to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions lottery tickets
$1.15 billion jackpot FILE PHOTO: A billion-dollar jackpot could come just in time to pay off the holiday bills. (Christopher Habermann/The Toidi - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — After the drawing on April 4, Mega Millions lottery tickets will cost you more.

They are going from $2 to $5, with the Megaplier option now included in that cost and built into each play.

The first increase the game has seen since 2017.

The ticket may cost more, but the base jackpot is also bigger. It’s going from $20M to $50M. There will also be one less MegaBall which will increase your odds of winning. Now the odds of winning any prize are from 1-in-24 to 1-in-23.

The odds of winning the jackpot have now increased from from 1 in 302,575,350 to 1 in 290,472,336.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing live on channel 2 at 11p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

