AETNA to exit affordable care act insurance market in 2026, impacting thousands of Georgians

Still life of a manual handbook for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act with a stethoscope and prescription medication bottle. The Biden administration announced Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that the special coronavirus pandemic enrollment period for the ACA marketplace has been extended for an additional three months, until Aug. 15.

ATLANTA — AETNA officials say the company is pulling its insurance plans off of the affordable care act marketplace in 2026.

That means more than 107,000 Georgians on the marketplace who have AETNA will need to choose another insurance carrier this fall.

Officials says this also impacts Georgia’s state based exchange Georgia Access.

However, Georgia State Insurance Commissioner John King said there are various other options for Georgians to choose from.