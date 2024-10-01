2024 NL Wild Card: Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres schedule, game times, pitching

Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 13: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves throws over David Peralta #24 of the San Diego Padres as he turns a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Petco Park on July 13, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — After they clinched a playoff spot on Monday, the Atlanta Braves have flown to the West Coast for their Wild Card Round matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The Braves split a doubleheader with the Mets on Monday, becoming the last team to clinch a berth in the MLB Postseason.

Here’s what to know for the series.

When do the Braves and Padres play?

All three games will be hosted by the higher seed, in this case the Padres. Here is the NL Wild Card Schedule.

Game 1: Tuesday at 8:38 p.m., Petco Park

Game 2: Wednesday at 8:38 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday at 7:08 p.m. (if necessary)

Atlanta must win at least two of the next three games to advance to the NLDS.

The winner of this series will stick in Southern California and play the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.

What is the Braves record against the Padres?

So, how do the Braves stack up against the Padres? Atlanta went 3-4 against San Diego this year, with all seven games taking place before the All-Star Break.

After they started the season 50-50, the Padres have been the hottest team in baseball, going 43-19. The Padres have one of the best lineups in baseball, headlined by third baseman Manny Machado and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

Who will pitch for the Braves?

For Atlanta, the big question is who their starting pitchers will be for the series. The likely National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale was scratched from an expected start on Monday with back spasms and may not be able to pitch in this series.

Max Fried is expected to start Game 2 for Atlanta after he last pitched Friday, but other than Fried, it is unclear who will get the ball for Atlanta in this series.