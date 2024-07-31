2-month-old girl reported missing from Sandy Springs hotel; suspect armed and dangerous

Randy Clark (L) and Reya Clark (R) (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Police in Sandy Springs are searching for a 2-month-old girl who is believed to be with an armed and dangerous man.

The Georgia State Patrol says Reya Clark was last seen at the Home2 Suites hotel on Peachtree Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

She is believed to be with Randy Bernard Clark, 22. GSP says he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

They have not commented on the relationship between Randy Clark and Reya Clark.

Anyone who knows her where either of them may be should call 911 or Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6900.

