Live Nation offering $99 four-pack lawn tickets to summer tours

James Taylor at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Disney/Eric McCandless)
By Josh Johnson

Live Nation is offering four-packs of lawn tickets to individual shows over the summer for the all-in price of $99 as part of its Summer of Live promotion.

The participating artists include David Byrne, Don Felder, Foreigner, Lynyrd Skynyrd, James Taylor, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Mötley Crüe, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Toto, Christopher Cross, The Guess Who, Howard Jones and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The Summer of Live four-packs are on sale now. For more info, visit LiveNation.com/summeroflive.

Live Nation previously offered individual $30 all-in tickets to shows as part of Summer of Live.

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