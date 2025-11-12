Little Feat retiring from the road with The Last Farewell Tour

Little Feat is ready to say goodbye to the road. The band just announced that their upcoming tour will be their last.

The trek, fittingly called The Last Farewell Tour, a callback to their 1975 release, The Last Record Album, will kick off April 10 in Orlando, Florida.

“Playing is the joy and satisfaction of touring, but it comes with the hard part — travel, the endless miles on a bus,” the band said in a statement. “There’s no dodging the wear and tear, and Little Feat has been playing for quite a while.”

Although dates are currently confirmed through May 24 in Thornville, Ohio, more shows are expected to be announced.

“It’s definitely not an absolute, never-gonna-play again statement,” the band adds. “This wind-down will take several years to accomplish, and while it does, Feat will continue to perform and record as long as they are able. It’s a retirement from the travel of touring.”

“Feat has an incredible legacy of music and the celebration that comes with it, and the near future will see them honoring their own past with more playing,” they note. “But it’s time to give the trusty tour bus, however comfy, a rest.”

To coincide with the announcement, Little Feat has released the previously unreleased song "Feathers and a Smile," which was written by Little Feat's late co-founder Lowell George and features his daughter Inara George on vocals. It is now available via digital outlets.

A complete list of dates can be found at LittleFeat.net.

